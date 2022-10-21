Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 486 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 71.3% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 33.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 144,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,040,000 after buying an additional 36,108 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,897. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.54.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.