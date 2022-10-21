Hills Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after buying an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 821,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,073,000 after buying an additional 780,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

American Tower Stock Down 1.8 %

AMT stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.56. 22,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.97 and its 200-day moving average is $248.35. The company has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

