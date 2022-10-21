Hive Hits Market Cap of $207.05 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Hive has a total market cap of $207.05 million and $4.77 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 449,248,302 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

