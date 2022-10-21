holoride (RIDE) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last week, holoride has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $53.33 million and $167,661.00 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,282.92 or 0.06736892 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00031361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00079553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00059433 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00025245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.13954172 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $149,061.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

