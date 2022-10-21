HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Gap Up to $28.82

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.82, but opened at $29.82. HomeStreet shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 66 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HMST. Wedbush increased their price objective on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $536.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.02 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 213.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 20.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.