Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.45

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 12738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,885,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

