Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 0.9% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.94. 14,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,750. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 717.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.