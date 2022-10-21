HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners cut HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $617.71.

Shares of HSBC opened at $26.62 on Thursday. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $108.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.57.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 229.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 276.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 352.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in HSBC by 74.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

