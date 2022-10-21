HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $390.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $415.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.09.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $265.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $866.00.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. Research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in HubSpot by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.