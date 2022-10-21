Hudock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

