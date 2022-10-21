Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

Shares of HPP opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -54.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark David Linehan purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at $708,217.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 68,463 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $675,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 312,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 26.7% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

