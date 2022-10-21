Huntington Bancshares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,629 call options on the company. This is an increase of 167% compared to the typical volume of 1,735 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 727,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,309,508. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

