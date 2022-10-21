Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €325.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($331.63) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
HYQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.
Hypoport Trading Up 0.5 %
ETR:HYQ opened at €84.70 ($86.43) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €156.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €214.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €72.55 ($74.03) and a 1 year high of €559.50 ($570.92).
Hypoport Company Profile
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
