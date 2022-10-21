Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Trading Down 22%

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) shares traded down 22% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 49,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Ibstock Stock Down 22.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

