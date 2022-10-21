Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Trimmed by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Illumina were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Illumina by 15.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 613 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Illumina by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 51.3% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $208.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,476.75 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Argus decreased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

