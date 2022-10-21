ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 54.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,957,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 691,029 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

