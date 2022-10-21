IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) traded down 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.68. 105,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 456,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IN8bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

IN8bio Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a market cap of $28.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at IN8bio

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that IN8bio, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IN8bio news, CEO William Tai-Wei Ho purchased 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,315,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,915.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IN8bio news, CEO William Tai-Wei Ho acquired 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $49,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,315,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily Fairbairn bought 789,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,111,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,720.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 824,208 shares of company stock worth $1,565,995. 35.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INAB. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in IN8bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 505,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 246,632 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in IN8bio by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 69,150 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in IN8bio by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 40,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

