INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF) Trading Up 0.1%

INEO Tech Corp. (OTC:INEOF – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.10 and last traded at 0.10. Approximately 1,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.10.

INEO Tech Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.13.

About INEO Tech

INEO Tech Corp., through its subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc, offers location-based advertising, analytics, and theft detection platform for retailers. Its technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The company's cloud-based platform uses Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technology to deliver digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location.

