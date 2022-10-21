InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.50 million-$120.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.94 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of InMode stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $32.15. 17,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.23. InMode has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in InMode by 122.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in InMode by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in InMode by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in InMode by 6.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth $925,000. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

