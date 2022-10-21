Insider Buying: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Acquires $19,158.30 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) EVP Darryl Schmidt acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $19,158.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,738.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BANF opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.10. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its stake in BancFirst by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,111,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BancFirst by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BancFirst by 5,622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after acquiring an additional 402,012 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

