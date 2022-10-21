Insider Buying: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Acquires 35,282 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $991,071.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,506,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,317,613.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,921 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $187,213.05.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $1,168,829.28.

On Monday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,496 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $643,264.96.

On Friday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $853,165.92.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EMO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.05. 292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,557. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 298,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 758,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 97,550 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

