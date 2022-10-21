Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Buys $33,240.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,401.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,178.30.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $31,501.70.

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,581.30.

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $340.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 119.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTO shares. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 222.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 91,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

