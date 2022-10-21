Insider Buying: MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Purchases 168,422 Shares of Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 168,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $623,161.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,443,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,542,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MacroGenics Stock Up 19.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,458. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $295.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 326.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 618.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 1,079,273 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 984,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 845,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 817,088 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 target price on MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.