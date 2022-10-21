Insider Buying: Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) insider Robert Whiteman bought 20,000 shares of Residential Secure Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($21,991.30).

Residential Secure Income Price Performance

RESI opened at GBX 86.40 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. Residential Secure Income plc has a 52-week low of GBX 85.98 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £159.98 million and a PE ratio of 1,091.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.96.

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

