Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $171,000.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 691,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $180,500.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 16,161 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $112,318.95.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Beat Kahli bought 13,839 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $132,439.23.

On Monday, August 29th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $102,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00.

VOXX International Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $7.49 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Imperial Capital cut shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

