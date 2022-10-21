Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) Director David Hallal sold 600,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $5,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,392.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Hallal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, David Hallal sold 400,000 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $2,940,000.00.

AlloVir Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALVR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. 227,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,100. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,138,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 466,300 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,724,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALVR. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

