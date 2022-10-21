Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $40,560.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,691.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $40.89 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.