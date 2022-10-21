Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) VP Sells $332,802.00 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 36,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $332,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Casey Penn Lindsay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,240,768.71.

Shares of MCW opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.24%. Research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCW shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

