Insider Selling: Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Sells 6,164 Shares of Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $350,053.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Shares of PLL traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,999. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

