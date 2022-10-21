Integra LifeSciences (IART) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ: IART) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/17/2022 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Integra LifeSciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Integra LifeSciences is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $50.00.

8/25/2022 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.92. 8,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,613. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.34. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,216,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $270,931,000 after acquiring an additional 108,831 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

