International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

International Personal Finance Price Performance

LON IPF opened at GBX 80.30 ($0.97) on Thursday. International Personal Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 71.32 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 147.80 ($1.79). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58. The company has a market cap of £178.85 million and a P/E ratio of 382.38.

International Personal Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

See Also

