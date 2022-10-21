Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.08.

Invesco stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Invesco by 30.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 1,128.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 344,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 316,363 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 20.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Invesco by 6.6% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 294,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

