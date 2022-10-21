Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Advisory Services Network LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,741 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.9% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

QQQ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.12. 2,299,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,568,848. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.95.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

