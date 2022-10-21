Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 7,072 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 504% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,171 put options.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 29.8 %

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $16.17 on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 215,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,239. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $623,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 883.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

