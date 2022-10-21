iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 8.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STIP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.92. 13,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,834. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.21.

