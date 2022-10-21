iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.43

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.43 and last traded at $48.30, with a volume of 42373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 694.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

