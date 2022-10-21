iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is UMA Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

UMA Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,265 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 2.3% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 333,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 623,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.65. 15,503,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

