iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 128,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,299,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.98. 119,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,588,443. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $390.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

