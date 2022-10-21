iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Lifted by Treynor Bancshares Inc.

Treynor Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after acquiring an additional 257,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after purchasing an additional 406,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,332,000 after purchasing an additional 888,330 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.42. The company had a trading volume of 170,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,131. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.86.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

