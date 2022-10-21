Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 212.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 14.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 20.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,061,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $919,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

NYSE:JBL opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Jabil’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.