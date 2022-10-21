Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.1% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 108,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.36. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $107.15 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

