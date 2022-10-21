Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires 1,019 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 9.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,257,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.42. 2,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,217. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

