Jacobsen Capital Management Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Jacobsen Capital Management lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,390,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,099,000 after purchasing an additional 267,098 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,369 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419,434 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,698,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,213 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.78. 70,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

