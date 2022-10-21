Jacobsen Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.52. 4,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

