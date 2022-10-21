Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases 2,085 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Match Group comprises 0.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after acquiring an additional 216,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,144,000 after acquiring an additional 239,292 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $40.77. 83,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

