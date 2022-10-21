Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 125 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jacobsen Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $254,799,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Adobe by 87.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $503,914,000 after acquiring an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after acquiring an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.28. The stock had a trading volume of 63,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,864. The firm has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,776,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

