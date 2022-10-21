Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.92.

NYSE:JHG opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at about $666,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at about $717,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,541,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

