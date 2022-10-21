Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.85

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 205982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Japan Tobacco Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Japan Tobacco Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.