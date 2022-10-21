Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.01. 394,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,473. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -158.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $932.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,978. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,226,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

