JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 945 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $854,314,000 after buying an additional 574,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Oracle by 11.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,104,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $587,729,000 after buying an additional 736,800 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.